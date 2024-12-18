The Kebbi State government has held its quarterly Conflict Mitigation and Prevention Dialogue.

This is aimed at addressing underlying grievances and fostering resilience within communities.

The event was facilitated by Mr. Cosmos Dinee, a conflict specialist, and organized in partnership with USAID under the State Accountability, Transparency and Effectiveness (State2state) Activity.

The meeting aimed at addressing practical challenges that fuel conflicts, such as government policies that lead to the disenfranchisement of certain groups, including women and persons with disabilities.

The dialogue aimed to empower marginalized communities, emphasizing the importance of addressing their grievances while promoting unity and collaboration.

Mr. Usman Falaye, the team lead, State2state Kebbi, highlighted that the primary objective of the gathering is to deepen participants’ understanding of the causes and management of conflicts.

He emphasised that many conflicts arise from competing interests among individuals co-existing in the same environment. By fostering a culture of dialogue and mutual understanding, stakeholders can better navigate these differences and minimize the potential for violence.

Throughout the 2 Days meeting, participants shared insights on the dynamics of local conflicts, the role of community leaders, and the importance of sustainable peace building initiatives.

By harnessing local knowledge and facilitating inclusive discussions, the meeting aimed to lay the groundwork for practical solutions and foster a resilient society in Kebbi State.