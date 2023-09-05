As the two-day nationwide warning strike embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress gets underway, the Ondo State Head of Service, Kayode Ogundele has declared that it was wrong for the state workers to join the strike.

Mr.Ogundele said the state chapter of the NLC did not inform the state government before joining the strike.

He stated this during his routine inspection to MDAs in Akure, the state capital on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to him, the state NLC is yet to inform the state government of its intention to go on strike while the Trade Union Congress, had emphatically distanced itself from the strike.

While stressing that the workers in the state have no reason to embark on any strike, Ogundele emphasised that government had continually engaged the organised labour in dialogue and resolved issues as they arose.