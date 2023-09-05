Commercial activities were partially grounded on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti, the Capital of Ekiti state as the two-day warning strike declared by the Nigeria Labour congress gets underway.

Government offices at the Ekiti state Secretariat were under lock and key as most civil servants stayed away from office , but most banks visited were having their normal operations.

Some Staff at the Ekiti state house of Assembly were seen in groups gathered outside the assembly complex.

The majority leader of the Assembly, Tope Ige said he was informed that junior staff of the assembly have joined the strike and the assembly’s operations will be affected by the strike.

The Chairman of Trade union Congress in Ekiti state, Com. Sola Adigun said the TUC opted of the strike because the union was not carried along by the NLC before the strike declaration was made.