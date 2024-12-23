Well-meaning Nigerians have been encouraged to support government’s efforts in reaching out to the vulnerable in the Society this festive season.

This advice is coming from a non-governmental Organisation during the distribution of food items to 1000 residents of Ijegun here in Lagos state to cushion the effects of the economic hardship during this yuletide.

Chairman of the group, Princess Ola-Ogunyemi during the event at Ijegun Junior Grammar School called on government at all levels to partner non-governmental organisations to improve the lives of the indigent and advance the coordination in crowd control to avoid incidents of stampede even at this time of festivity.

Other volunteers also express hope that the little gesture will put smiles on the faces of the residents and encourage more people to follow suit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well-meaning Nigerians have been encouraged to support government’s efforts in reaching out to the vulnerable in the Society this festive season.

This advice is coming from a non-governmental Organisation during the distribution of food items to 1000 residents of Ijegun here in Lagos state to cushion the effects of the economic hardship during this yuletide.

Chairman of the group, Princess Ola-Ogunyemi during the event at Ijegun Junior Grammar School called on government at all levels to partner non-governmental organisations to improve the lives of the indigent and advance the coordination in crowd control to avoid incidents of stampede even at this time of festivity.

Other volunteers also express hope that the little gesture will put smiles on the faces of the residents and encourage more people to follow suit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well-meaning Nigerians have been encouraged to support government’s efforts in reaching out to the vulnerable in the Society this festive season.

This advice is coming from a non-governmental Organisation during the distribution of food items to 1000 residents of Ijegun here in Lagos state to cushion the effects of the economic hardship during this yuletide.

Chairman of the group, Princess Ola-Ogunyemi during the event at Ijegun Junior Grammar School called on government at all levels to partner non-governmental organisations to improve the lives of the indigent and advance the coordination in crowd control to avoid incidents of stampede even at this time of festivity.

Other volunteers also express hope that the little gesture will put smiles on the faces of the residents and encourage more people to follow suit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well-meaning Nigerians have been encouraged to support government’s efforts in reaching out to the vulnerable in the Society this festive season.

This advice is coming from a non-governmental Organisation during the distribution of food items to 1000 residents of Ijegun here in Lagos state to cushion the effects of the economic hardship during this yuletide.

Chairman of the group, Princess Ola-Ogunyemi during the event at Ijegun Junior Grammar School called on government at all levels to partner non-governmental organisations to improve the lives of the indigent and advance the coordination in crowd control to avoid incidents of stampede even at this time of festivity.

Other volunteers also express hope that the little gesture will put smiles on the faces of the residents and encourage more people to follow suit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well-meaning Nigerians have been encouraged to support government’s efforts in reaching out to the vulnerable in the Society this festive season.

This advice is coming from a non-governmental Organisation during the distribution of food items to 1000 residents of Ijegun here in Lagos state to cushion the effects of the economic hardship during this yuletide.

Chairman of the group, Princess Ola-Ogunyemi during the event at Ijegun Junior Grammar School called on government at all levels to partner non-governmental organisations to improve the lives of the indigent and advance the coordination in crowd control to avoid incidents of stampede even at this time of festivity.

Other volunteers also express hope that the little gesture will put smiles on the faces of the residents and encourage more people to follow suit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well-meaning Nigerians have been encouraged to support government’s efforts in reaching out to the vulnerable in the Society this festive season.

This advice is coming from a non-governmental Organisation during the distribution of food items to 1000 residents of Ijegun here in Lagos state to cushion the effects of the economic hardship during this yuletide.

Chairman of the group, Princess Ola-Ogunyemi during the event at Ijegun Junior Grammar School called on government at all levels to partner non-governmental organisations to improve the lives of the indigent and advance the coordination in crowd control to avoid incidents of stampede even at this time of festivity.

Other volunteers also express hope that the little gesture will put smiles on the faces of the residents and encourage more people to follow suit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well-meaning Nigerians have been encouraged to support government’s efforts in reaching out to the vulnerable in the Society this festive season.

This advice is coming from a non-governmental Organisation during the distribution of food items to 1000 residents of Ijegun here in Lagos state to cushion the effects of the economic hardship during this yuletide.

Chairman of the group, Princess Ola-Ogunyemi during the event at Ijegun Junior Grammar School called on government at all levels to partner non-governmental organisations to improve the lives of the indigent and advance the coordination in crowd control to avoid incidents of stampede even at this time of festivity.

Other volunteers also express hope that the little gesture will put smiles on the faces of the residents and encourage more people to follow suit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well-meaning Nigerians have been encouraged to support government’s efforts in reaching out to the vulnerable in the Society this festive season.

This advice is coming from a non-governmental Organisation during the distribution of food items to 1000 residents of Ijegun here in Lagos state to cushion the effects of the economic hardship during this yuletide.

Chairman of the group, Princess Ola-Ogunyemi during the event at Ijegun Junior Grammar School called on government at all levels to partner non-governmental organisations to improve the lives of the indigent and advance the coordination in crowd control to avoid incidents of stampede even at this time of festivity.

Other volunteers also express hope that the little gesture will put smiles on the faces of the residents and encourage more people to follow suit.

Advertisement