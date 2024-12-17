President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Aisha Garba, a renowned international development specialist, as the new Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in a move aimed at bolstering Nigeria’s education sector.

This was disclosed on Tuesday in a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Garba, a Senior Education Specialist at the World Bank, brings over 24 years of experience in advancing educational initiatives across Nigeria, Ghana, Somalia, Kenya, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Her extensive career has been marked by designing and managing impactful education programs, driving reforms, and fostering human and economic development.

Advertisement

With more than 15 years at the World Bank, Garba has demonstrated expertise in leading large-scale education reforms from inception to execution and impact evaluation.

She has also built a reputation for her work in fragile and conflict-prone environments, leveraging her skills and network to deliver sustainable education solutions.

Garba’s track record includes contributing to Nigeria’s achievement of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) in education.

She has also consulted for global organizations such as the Department for International Development (DFID), Regent Foundation, and Muslim Aid Organization, among others.

Advertisement

Read Also: Tinubu okays Yuletide season free train ride from Friday

An alumna of Petra American University in Jordan, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Computer Studies, Garba went on to obtain a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham in the UK.

In her new role, President Tinubu expects Garba to lead UBEC in delivering the government’s vision of providing quality education for Nigerian children and enhancing their competitiveness on the global stage.

The appointment underscores Tinubu’s commitment to revitalizing Nigeria’s basic education sector as part of his broader agenda to inspire “Renewed Hope” for the nation’s future.