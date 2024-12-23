Governor of Ekiti State Biodun Oyebanji has presented the sum of 21 million naira cash gifts and food items to the three special schools in the state and two special centers catering for people with special needs, in commemoration of his 57th birthday.

The three special schools and the rehabilitation center were given five million naira each while the therapy center for children with disabilities received one million Naira.

Presenting the cash and food items to the Special Schools during a brief event at the Government House, Ado Ekiti, Wife of the Governor, Olayemi Oyebanji, on behalf of her husband said the gesture was in line with Oyebanji led administration to improve the living standard of people with disabilities and ensuring that no one is left behind in the developmental agenda.