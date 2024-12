The Chief of Defence Staff, ¬†General Christopher Musa, has urged newly promoted officers of the Nigerian Army to prioritise defending the nation’s democracy while upholding their core mandate of protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Similarly, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, emphasized the importance of accountability among the officers.

This directive was issued in Abuja during the investiture ceremony of 38 newly promoted Major Generals of the Nigerian Army.