A shocking case of betrayal and murder has unfolded in Delta State, as a 30-year-old man was arrested by the police for allegedly killing his friend, Paulinus Okon.

The victim, a 31-year-old businessman, was reportedly murdered after being defrauded of N30 million, which he had given to the suspect to purchase a building.

The Commissioner of Police in Delta State who paraded the suspect alongside his accomplices, is warning Nigerians to exercise caution when choosing their friends.

Paulinus Okon was a businessman dealing on clothing in Otokutu in Ughelli South local government area of Delta state and after seeing a building advertised by his friend, Efe Onoetiyi who is a real estate agent.

So he decided to purchase it and paid him N30 million but it was fraud. To cover his fraud after Mr Paulinus demanded for the property he planned and killed him.

Commissioner of police gave more details.

The police after apprehending the suspects were led to a shrine where the head of Mr Paulinus was buried and exhumed it as the suspects trade blame.

The victim’s brother who narrated how his younger brother went missing since September, wants justice.

Also involved in the case are these Chiefs of Otokutu community who were aware of the act and did not report to the police.

