Buhari has no influence in Tinubu picking Shettima – Yakasai

The National Coordinator of the Professionals for Tinubu, Abdullahi Tanko Yakassai has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari did not influence the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the Presidential running mate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mr Yakasai disclosed this on Tuesday while featuring on TVC News breakfast show.



Advertisement

He added that the presidential candidate of the APC made the decision himself based on the competency of the former governor above religion that many are advocating.

Advertisement