Photos: APC set for mega rally in Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress is set for its mega rally scheduled to hold in Osogbo, the state capital ahead of the Saturday governorship election in the state.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC governors are expected to storm Osogbo for the reelection of Gboyega Oyetola.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Amotekun and Hunters Group of Nigeria are present at the venue of the mega rally to beef up security.

Different groups dressed in various colourful attires are seeing trying to make their way into the venue.

Advertisement

Advertisement