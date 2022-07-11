Video: Oyetola inspects venue for APC mega rally

Governor of Osun State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Adegboyega Oyetola on Monday inspected the venue for the APC mega rally ahead of the Saturday election.

The governing party is expected hold its final rally on Wednesday ahead of the July 16th governorship election.

Oyetola, his main challenger in the 2018 election, Ademola Adeleke of the People Democratic Party, Labour Party candidate, Lasun Yusuf and other s are expected to slug it out on Saturday.

