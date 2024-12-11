Another Native of Okuama Community, Mr. Dennis Okugbaye held in Nigerian Army Custody in Bori Camp, Rivers State has died as calls for the release of other four persons heightens.



Confirming the sad story to journalists the son of the man, Akpos Okugbaye confirmed that his father died yesterday and the unfortunate story was related to him by those in custody

The Nigerian Army has not released any statement about the latest incident of the death of Mr Dennis Okugbaye.

Meanwhile leaders of Ewu-Urhobo kingdom and some human rights advocates in a separate press Conferences in Warri have appealed to President Bola Tinubu for immediate and unconditional release of those still in detention, handover of investigation to the Nigerian Police Force, Set up a special commission of inquiry to investigate and unravel the remote cause of the March 14th incident.

Advertisement

Another Native of Okuama Community, Mr. Dennis Okugbaye held in Nigerian Army Custody in Bori Camp, Rivers State has died as calls for the release of other four persons heightens.



Confirming the sad story to journalists the son of the man, Akpos Okugbaye confirmed that his father died yesterday and the unfortunate story was related to him by those in custody

The Nigerian Army has not released any statement about the latest incident of the death of Mr Dennis Okugbaye.

Meanwhile leaders of Ewu-Urhobo kingdom and some human rights advocates in a separate press Conferences in Warri have appealed to President Bola Tinubu for immediate and unconditional release of those still in detention, handover of investigation to the Nigerian Police Force, Set up a special commission of inquiry to investigate and unravel the remote cause of the March 14th incident.

Advertisement

Another Native of Okuama Community, Mr. Dennis Okugbaye held in Nigerian Army Custody in Bori Camp, Rivers State has died as calls for the release of other four persons heightens.



Confirming the sad story to journalists the son of the man, Akpos Okugbaye confirmed that his father died yesterday and the unfortunate story was related to him by those in custody

The Nigerian Army has not released any statement about the latest incident of the death of Mr Dennis Okugbaye.

Meanwhile leaders of Ewu-Urhobo kingdom and some human rights advocates in a separate press Conferences in Warri have appealed to President Bola Tinubu for immediate and unconditional release of those still in detention, handover of investigation to the Nigerian Police Force, Set up a special commission of inquiry to investigate and unravel the remote cause of the March 14th incident.

Advertisement

Another Native of Okuama Community, Mr. Dennis Okugbaye held in Nigerian Army Custody in Bori Camp, Rivers State has died as calls for the release of other four persons heightens.



Confirming the sad story to journalists the son of the man, Akpos Okugbaye confirmed that his father died yesterday and the unfortunate story was related to him by those in custody

The Nigerian Army has not released any statement about the latest incident of the death of Mr Dennis Okugbaye.

Meanwhile leaders of Ewu-Urhobo kingdom and some human rights advocates in a separate press Conferences in Warri have appealed to President Bola Tinubu for immediate and unconditional release of those still in detention, handover of investigation to the Nigerian Police Force, Set up a special commission of inquiry to investigate and unravel the remote cause of the March 14th incident.

Advertisement

Another Native of Okuama Community, Mr. Dennis Okugbaye held in Nigerian Army Custody in Bori Camp, Rivers State has died as calls for the release of other four persons heightens.



Confirming the sad story to journalists the son of the man, Akpos Okugbaye confirmed that his father died yesterday and the unfortunate story was related to him by those in custody

The Nigerian Army has not released any statement about the latest incident of the death of Mr Dennis Okugbaye.

Meanwhile leaders of Ewu-Urhobo kingdom and some human rights advocates in a separate press Conferences in Warri have appealed to President Bola Tinubu for immediate and unconditional release of those still in detention, handover of investigation to the Nigerian Police Force, Set up a special commission of inquiry to investigate and unravel the remote cause of the March 14th incident.

Advertisement

Another Native of Okuama Community, Mr. Dennis Okugbaye held in Nigerian Army Custody in Bori Camp, Rivers State has died as calls for the release of other four persons heightens.



Confirming the sad story to journalists the son of the man, Akpos Okugbaye confirmed that his father died yesterday and the unfortunate story was related to him by those in custody

The Nigerian Army has not released any statement about the latest incident of the death of Mr Dennis Okugbaye.

Meanwhile leaders of Ewu-Urhobo kingdom and some human rights advocates in a separate press Conferences in Warri have appealed to President Bola Tinubu for immediate and unconditional release of those still in detention, handover of investigation to the Nigerian Police Force, Set up a special commission of inquiry to investigate and unravel the remote cause of the March 14th incident.

Advertisement

Another Native of Okuama Community, Mr. Dennis Okugbaye held in Nigerian Army Custody in Bori Camp, Rivers State has died as calls for the release of other four persons heightens.



Confirming the sad story to journalists the son of the man, Akpos Okugbaye confirmed that his father died yesterday and the unfortunate story was related to him by those in custody

The Nigerian Army has not released any statement about the latest incident of the death of Mr Dennis Okugbaye.

Meanwhile leaders of Ewu-Urhobo kingdom and some human rights advocates in a separate press Conferences in Warri have appealed to President Bola Tinubu for immediate and unconditional release of those still in detention, handover of investigation to the Nigerian Police Force, Set up a special commission of inquiry to investigate and unravel the remote cause of the March 14th incident.

Advertisement

Another Native of Okuama Community, Mr. Dennis Okugbaye held in Nigerian Army Custody in Bori Camp, Rivers State has died as calls for the release of other four persons heightens.



Confirming the sad story to journalists the son of the man, Akpos Okugbaye confirmed that his father died yesterday and the unfortunate story was related to him by those in custody

The Nigerian Army has not released any statement about the latest incident of the death of Mr Dennis Okugbaye.

Meanwhile leaders of Ewu-Urhobo kingdom and some human rights advocates in a separate press Conferences in Warri have appealed to President Bola Tinubu for immediate and unconditional release of those still in detention, handover of investigation to the Nigerian Police Force, Set up a special commission of inquiry to investigate and unravel the remote cause of the March 14th incident.