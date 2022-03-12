Police launch investigation into alleged child stealing by dispatch rider

Lagos Police Command says efforts are in top gear to locate the alleged dispatch rider seen in a viral video and the parents or guardians of the child said to have been kidnapped.

Reacting to a video that went viral Saturday morning, the command in a statement signed by the police public relations officer CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu said though the Attention of the Command has been drawn to the video, no official report has been made to any police station in the state.

However the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi has ordered that his men get to work immediately.

Recall that in the viral video said to have taken place at the Sangotedo area, Lekki of Lagos State, the yet-to- be- identified dispatch rider was said to have been intercepted with a child found in his dispatch box.