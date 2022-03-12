Dispatch Rider arrested in Lagos with Baby in his Courier Box

An unidentified dispatch rider has been apprehended in the Sangotedo area of Lagos State with a baby inside the courier box of his bike.

The development was posted on Twitter alongside a video of the incident by Gidi Traffic early on Saturday.

Details of the incident are still sketchy but the dispatch rider was seen being beaten by an angry mob in the video.

He was later seen on another bike sitting between a rider and another man carrying the baby and holding a cutlass.

The mob were slapping and hitting him as the bike moved at snail speed probably taking him to a Police Station.

Other dispatch riders were seen seating on their obviously in confusion at what has happened.