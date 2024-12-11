At 10:05am on December 11, 2024, an Allied Air Cargo aircraft with registration number 5N-JRT skidded off Runway 22 at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja with five (5) souls on board with no reported injury.

In a Statement released by the Director Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the Federal Airport Authority, the Passengers were all safely evacuated and taken to the FAAN clinic for further checks.

The Airport Emergency response team is on the scene along with accident investigators as

The runway is being cleared and is expected to reopen for operations as soon as possible.

FAAN request that all speculation be put on hold until the preliminary report is released by the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

