Approximately one thousand returnees from Gwoza Local Council Area in Borno State have benefited from a medical outreach focused at improving their health, courtesy of the Gwoza Elite Forum.

The gift is intended to provide relief to survivors of the 13-year Boko Haram crisis.

Most of them have start to pickup pieces of their lives

An NGO, Gwoza Elite Forum, has offered a free medical outreach for returnees.

The Gwoza Elite Forum’s objective of reaching out to returnees from their homeland is part of their social obligation.

About 50 health specialists address a wide range of ailments, and patients can get free drugs.

Survivors of Borno’s 13-year battle continue to face healthcare issues, and having such a program available would help them significantly.

The returnees also benefited from clothing materials for the young and old.