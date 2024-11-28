The Acting Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, has committed to working to bring lasting peace to the country.

He said this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Defence and Army at the National Assembly Complex.

He disclosed that the security environment in the country requires a united effort on the part of every Nigerian.

He also called for strong bilateral and multilateral alliances with neighbouring countries, as well as deep collaboration and joint efforts by the services and other security agencies.

Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, said Nigeria still grapples with an evolving spectrum of security challenges, ranging from insurgency and banditry to communal clashes and cyber threats.

He challenged the Armed forces to continue to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity