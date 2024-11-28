Stakeholders are encouraging the Taraba State Ministry of Social Justice and reintegration to push for the establishment of a Peace Commission.

This was the conclusion reached during an interactive discussion organised by Search for Common Ground in Yola.

At a two days meeting organised by the search for common ground, members of the Forum for Farmers and herders Relation in Adamawa and Taraba states converged to share their thoughts on how to sustain the relative peace enjoyed by farmers and herders in the two states.

This is why they want a new commission to be created to leverage on the structure established by Search for common ground for peace.

Governor Kefas was commended for attending to the needs of farmers and herders during the crop season.

The group also urged Taraba’s House of Assembly to move quickly by enacting a measure establishing the state Peace Commission.

And ensuring that the executive arm executes laws and policies focused on peacebuilding and conflict resolution.