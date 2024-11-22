President Bola Tinubu has assured that his administration will continue prioritising the welfare of the poor and most vulnerable even as the economic reforms begin to yield expected results.

President Tinubu stated this in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, paid him a courtesy call on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

While acknowledging that the reforms had weakened Nigerians’ purchasing power, President Tinubu said his administration will continue to provide social safety nets to cushion the unintended consequences.

He Congratulated the IMF Chief on her election for a second term in office, and appreciated her support in implementing the reforms, calling for more institutional backing for stability and sustainable growth.

He emphasised the critical need for educational access.

President Tinubu pointed out the need for substantial resources to be invested to stimulate the much-needed infrastructural development in the country.

He told the IMF Chief that Nigeria is working on tax reforms to stimulate the economy further.

The Managing Director of IMF disclosed her desire to visit Nigeria, and commended the Tinubu administration’s economic reforms and their positive indicators.

She assured the President of further support in diversifying the Nigerian economy.

She specifically commended the social investment programmes as a way of cushioning the effects on the most vulnerable and promised the assistance of the body in this regard.