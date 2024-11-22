The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Borno Command, has promised to eliminate criminality in the state, leaving no stone unturned.

State Commandant Abdulrazak Haroon made this statement while briefing the press in Maiduguri on the arrest of 27 individuals allegedly involved in various crimes.

Borno State has had its fair share of security threats for more than a decade.

Currently, residents enjoy relative peace restored by efforts of the Nigerian Army.

But , there are other forms of crime committed daily.

Officers of the Security and civil defence corps see this arrest as a major success recorded in the fight against crime in the state.

The suspects, 27 of them were arrested by men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, suspected to have committed various crimes ranging from theft, burglary, cattle rustling, looting of public property, and vandalism.

The NSCDC assured it will bring the perpetrators to book to serve as deterrent to others.

The suspects would be charged to court after preliminary investigations are completed,

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps has promised to continue doing its best in bringing crime to its barest minimum.

It also wants residents of Maiduguri to always provide relevant information of suspicious movements around them as security is a duty for all.

