The House of Representatives has rejected a bill seeking to provide a six year single term for President and State governors in Nigeria.

This comes on the same day that parliamentarians call on the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to launch an awareness campaign and educate the public about the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP).

As in past Assemblies, lawmakers have again rejected a bill proposing a six-year single term for President and State Governors.

The bill also seeks rotation of leadership among the six geopolitical zones.

It also proposes that Nigeria’s elections be held on a single day to save cost.

The sponsors of the bill insist the contents of the bill are what Nigeria needs at this time

But the bill fails to get sufficient support to scale second reading.

In recognition of this year’s International Day of the Child, the House hopes to raise awareness about Nigerian children’s rights.

The House urged the Federal Ministry of Power and the Rural Electrification Agency to prioritize funds for the restoration of electricity in Badagry West and its surrounding areas.

Member representing the area said his constituents have been without electricity for the last four years.

The Constitution Review Committee now has a fresh addition to the proposals before it. One proposing to create Ogbomoso state, sponsored by Oyo state legislator, Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, passed second reading.

The House Committee on Loans and Debts submits its report on President Bola Tinubu’s request for a $2.2 billion new external loan.

At the committee of supply, the House approves the loan request

Through one of its motions, the House moves to probe age falsification in the civil service.

Illegal harvesting and commercialisation of human eggs is a source of worry for the house of representatives and it has now called on the government to create a support system for women who have to go through the route.

