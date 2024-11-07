A report on the nation’s grid system’s ongoing breakdown proposes that the federal government invest in infrastructure as one of the solutions.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, is convinced that if the short, medium, and long-term suggestions are executed, power outages in Nigeria will be eliminated.

The collapse of the national grid is becoming more frequent lately.

In 2024 alone, the entire country has been thrown into darkness at least 10 times.

Government says it is working to find sustainable solutions

Just recently, electricity regulator, NERC, hosted leading actors to a fact finding mission on the state of the nation’s grid.

The outcome of that engagement forms the crux of a report by the 7-man Committee tasked with the responsibility of proferring a solution.

The Committee formally presented its report to the Minister.

The report talks about the recent system failures and identifies a number of factors responsible.

These include obsolete equipment, energy theft, inappropriate system protection, human capacity deficiency, vandalism and non availability of generating units.

It recommends short, medium and long term solutions one of which is increased investment in the nation’s power grid.

Just before deliberations went into a closed door, the Minister announced that the amended recommendations from the meeting will be presented to President Bola Tinubu.

Adebayo Adelabu says the federal government is poised to finding a lasting solution to the power crisis.

Other recommendations by the committee include

* Develop framework and adopt reliability centred maintenance

*Replacement of aged and outdated equipment

*Develop framework that attracts private investment across value chain

*Secure firm gas contracts

*Human capacity development as well as end energy theft and vandalism