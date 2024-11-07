The Niger Delta Development Commission has commenced the canalisation of Kolo Creek to reduce flooding and promote marine transportation across seventeen communities in Rivers and Bayelsa States.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Samuel Ogbuku led the management of the commission to Perform the ceremonial commencement of the project at Okarki in Ahoda West Council Area Rivers State,

This Project is in furtherance to president Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, its intention is to bring relief to rural dwellers threatened by perennial devastating floods.

The MD of the Commission inspected various sections of ongoing projects, including the accommodation unit, administrative blocks and a visit to the emergency shelter conceived by the present board of the NDDC and other areas before giving an update on an expected completion date.

The Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission was in Bayelsa to meet critical stakeholders, including the state governor.

The NDDC were also at the Palace of king Elijah Harry, Paramount Ruler of Okarki community., where the chairman was honoured by the monarch with the title `that is translated to mean the light of Okarki in Engenni language.

Accompanied by the Commission’s Executive Director Projects, Victor Antai, Samuel Ogbuku was at the community bridge area where the ground breaking ceremony for the canalisation of Kolo Creek was performed.