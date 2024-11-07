Stakeholders in the electoral system have met in Ondo state with a view to reducing vote buying in the November 16 Governorship election in the state

They spoke at a one day workshop organised by Justice Development and Peace Maker Centre in Akure.

The menace of vote-buying in Nigeria’s electoral system took centre stage at this forum, with a special focus on the upcoming gubernatorial election in Ondo State.

Participants at the programme were drawn from civil society, security agencies, market women, youths, persons with disabilities, among others.

The representative of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Temitope Akanmu, stated that the electoral body is determined to combat vote-buying in over 9,000 polling units.

He explained that the commission is prepared to discourage vote trading.

Other speakers, including representatives of security agencies and market women, described vote-buying as a major threat to credible elections.