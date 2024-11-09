In a bid to mitigate the effect of shortage of food production in the country, the Minister of Science and Innovative Technology Uche Nnaji has flagged off the distribution of Fertilizer palliatives to people and farmers in Enugu state.

The distribution took place at the All Progressives Congress state headquarters Enugu.

Farmers of various farm produce in Enugu state are gathered to receive the palliative.

Flagging off the first phase of the distribution exercise in line with renewed hope of the president, the Minister emphasised the essence meant to boost food security in the country.

Pro Chancellor of UNN highlighted the essence of engaging in all year farming, that is supported by incentives to achieve sustainable farming for consumption and export.

Beneficiaries were delighted with the government’s gesture.

Several bags of Fertilizers were distributed to farmers across the 17 council areas and 260 political wards in Enugu State.