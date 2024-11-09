Imaan Sulaiman, Minister of Women Affairs, has called on women in the country to continue standing strong and drawing strength from the united purpose of implementing President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister made the statement at this year’s annual council meeting of the Women’s Affairs Ministry, which was held in Jos, Plateau State.

Officials from the Ministry of Women Affairs and stakeholders from all over the country gathered in Jos for this year’s National Council of Women Affairs Conference.

The National Council meeting provides the platform to monitor achievements, share knowledge, and exchange expertise amongst

stakeholders with a view to effectively and efficiently deliver on the mandate of the Ministry.

The four-day event led to significant improvements for women, children, and vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

The Minister of Women Affairs promises Nigerian women that she is ready to work with them to deliver President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope mandates.

The meeting focused on decreasing gender-based violence, structural disparities, and harmful practices that negatively impact women and children’s wellbeing.

The renewed hope agenda was praised for its unwavering dedication to women’s empowerment and relentless work for inclusivity and social justice throughout the country.

