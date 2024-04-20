17 years after its conceptualization, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in collaboration with Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company and The Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board among other co-venture partners have finally delivered the 2,3000-seater Ultra Modern Learning Centre and Digital Library at the Niger Delta University, in Amassoma, Bayelsa State.

Initiated in 2007 to further enhance the educational infrastructure at the Niger Delta University, this learning complex has finally become a reality for students and the school management.

The inauguration ceremony of this Digital library was attended by the Bayelsa State Governor, represented by his Deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo at the school Campus in Amassoma.

Funded by Shell, its co-venture partners, the NNPC and The Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, the fully furnished two-storey structure houses an e-learning facility, Wifi Lounge, offices among others.

This cutting of the ribbon by the deputy governor and the unveiling of the plague signifies the official opening of the complex.

The e-library is set to promote ICT education and provide a conducive learning environment for students and researchers in the school to keep them abreast of global IT practices and advancement.