The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Power, has announced its strategy to provide alternative power sources by constructing mini grids across various states.

This was revealed by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, during a working visit to Kano State.

Electricity has been restored to several northern states following disruptions caused by vandalism, which had resulted in a region-wide blackout.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, visited Kano to inspect power installations, engage with stakeholders, and propose solutions to pressing challenges.

During his visit, the Minister inspected the Bagaja Interconnected Solar Power Source, which supplies 1 megawatt of electricity to Zawaciki and its surrounding areas.

This renewable energy station is part of the government’s efforts to create viable alternatives to the national grid.

The Minister also visited the Kumbotso Power Station and paid a courtesy call to the Kano State Government House, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in safeguarding national assets to ensure sustainable energy solutions and national security.