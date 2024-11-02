Zamfara state Government has established a Mental health and Psychosocial centre to address trauma and other related issues for

victims of armed bandits attack, kidnappings, drugs, and substance abuse

Thousands of families in Zamfara state have experienced one form of bandit attack or another within the nearly two decades of activities of armed bandits and kidnappers in the region.

Advertisement

The sad development has forced many to abandon their ancestral homes and take refuge in safer areas.

However, experts say such experiences might cause Trauma and Psychological problem

To address the issue, Zamfara state government in collaboration with the World Health Organization has inaugurated a Mental Health and Psychosocial program to help victims of armed banditry and drug abuse

Advertisement

Director, Public Health, Ministry of Health, Zamfara state Dr. Haske insist there’s nexus between illicit drug abuse and insecurity

The Zamfara state government urged all to join hands in the fight against insecurity and Illicit drug Consumption to rid the state of all forms of crime and criminality.