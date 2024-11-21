As the education system is evolving across the world to meet sustainable development goals, the ministry of education has assured Nigerians of its commitment to ending discrimination in schools .

The ministry disclosed its support for full implementation of the National Policy on Inclusive education.

This was made known by the minister of state education Suwaiba Ahmed who represented the minister of education at the annual inclusive education conference by the British council in Abuja .

Data from the National Commission for Persons with disabilities shows that more than eighty five percent of schools in Nigeria are not accessible to persons with disabilities .

This conference will bring to the front burner sustainable solutions to some of the challenges for persons with disability, it will also enhance inclusion.

The federal government’s intervention is through the implementation of the national policy on inclusive education.

The British Council has also urged government to give every child the best possible opportunity to learn together.

With this inclusive education initiative, Nigeria is making significant efforts to make inclusivity a reality for all students.

