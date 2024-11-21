The Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has ordered an immediate investigation into alleged brutality by some soldiers during an altercation with a man and a woman within the Abuja metropolis.

In a statement signed by Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu on Tuesday, said the investigation would “unravel” the circumstances behind the video, adding that the incident is currently “not clear”.

The statement read, “The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a viral audio-visual recording circulating on social media platforms, purportedly showing a senior Army officer and 2 other soldiers in an altercation with a man and woman within the Abuja metropolis.

According to him, the circumstances leading to this incident are not clear at the moment.

“However, the Acting Chief of Army Staff has ordered an immediate investigation to unravel the true circumstances surrounding this altercation.

“The NA remains committed to serving and protecting all law-abiding Nigerians as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He urged the public to rest assured that due diligence will be applied to reach a logical conclusion on the matter.