The Ekiti State Government claims that every resident now has access to free healthcare services, including HIV/AIDS diagnosis and treatment, at any of the State Primary Health Centres.

The Commissioner for Health remarked this while hosting the Director General of the National AIDS Control Agency.

In Nigeria, about 140,000 children aged 0- 14 are living with HIV, with about twenty two thousand new infections and fifteen thousand AIDS related deaths occurring each year.

As part of efforts to reduce mother to child transmission of the Virus, the Ekiti State Government and the National Agency for the control of AIDS have launched the National Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) and Pediatric Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) committee in the State.

The committee is tasked with facilitating improved access to health care for children living with HIV.

The National Agency for the control of AIDS says efforts are in top gear to achieving the goal of ending AIDs as a public health threat by 2030.

NACA asks members of the Committee and other relevant keyplayers across all communities in the state to ensure that HIV and AIDS becomes history in Ekiti and Nigeria at large.

