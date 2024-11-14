The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed a budget of One Hundred and Fifty-six Billion Naira as supplementary Budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

The Assembly had in December 2023 approved the sum of One Hundred and Ninety-nine Billion Naira as the Original budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

It’s another legislative day for members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and today they considered the supplementary appropriation bill sent in by the executive.

The house standing committee on finance and appropriation had deliberated on the bill after it passed second reading on the floor of the house.

After extensive deliberation, they reverted to plenary and passed into law the total sum of 156.6 billion as the 2024 suplimentary budget.

This brings the total budget for the 2024 fiscal year to the sum of Three Hundred and Fifty-six Billion, Five Hundred and sixty-six million Naira.

With the adjustment recurrent expenditure now stands at N150.3 billion Naira while the capital expenditure stands at N206.3 Billion Naira.

A clean copy of the law will be sent to the governor for assent.