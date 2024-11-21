The Former Deputy National Chairman of the People Democratic Party and Elder Statesman, Bode George has called on the party Leadership ahead of the Nov 28 Convention to address critical issues facing the party to avoid Serious and irredeemable consequences.

The Party Chieftain Stated this at a Press Conference marking his 79th Year Birthday in Lagos.

He insists that the party must stop pretentious members of the party who are romancing the APC, while trying to dictate the tune and the direction of the PDP.

Speaking on the crisis rocking Rivers State, Bode George rhetorically questions if the Governor of Rivers State should be a jester, errand boy, or slave in order to please his predecessor. And questions why so-called party leaders have not mediated in the dispute to date.

The former deputy chairman of the PDP said that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike should stop attacking the party both domestically and internationally.

He acknowledged that while he has the right to be upset about the party’s presidential primary outcome, he should exercise caution to avoid turning into a joke that no one will take seriously.

While reacting to the Question on what the Future holds for the party, Bode George said there must be a formidable force ahead of 2027, and the likes of Atiku Abubakar should Bury their ambition, as he reminds the Former Vice President that he will be 81 in 2027 and his quest to rule since 1993 is not borne out of patriotism but a desperate attempt to polarise the PDP and Fraternise with the APC for huge cashback.

He finished by telling the Party members and elders who had fallen silent due to hunger and favors to get up, put aside their own interests, and make unpopular but wise choices if the PDP challenges the current administration for power in 2027.