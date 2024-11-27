An FCT high court sitting in Maitama has remanded the former governor of Kogi state Yahaya Bello in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Justice Maryanne Anenih made this order after she had adjourned till 10th December for ruling on his bail application.

This followed their arraignment on a 16-count charge bordering on alleged breach of trust.

They pleaded not guilty to the 16 count charge of money laundering

After they took their plea the EFCC immediately moved for trial to commence and is ready to call its first witness.

Counsel to Mr. Bello Joesph Daudu, argued that they were served with the charge at 11 pm on 26th November and he will need time to prepare his client.

A bail application dated 22nd November predicted on 6 grounds has been filed.

Mr. Bello submitted through his counsel that his presence in court is an obedience to the summons issued to him.

It is stated law in the country that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

It is within his rights to enjoy his liberty while preparing for trial.

The prosecution objection is based on the fact that he is facing charges at the Federal high court and has refused to appear to take his plea.

Also that the court should not use issues from another court to determine issues before the FCT high court.

Objecting to the submissions of Mr. Bello, counsel to EFCC, Kemi Phinero held that his preliminary objection is anchored on 3 grounds

1)competent of the application

2)Factual content of the application

3)Application of judicial principles and guidance to the application.

The FCT high court only assumed jurisdiction upon the arraignment of the defendant.

The bail application was filed on 22nd November and the defendant’s arraignment took place on 27th November.

It is only after arraignment that the bail application can arise and be heard.

The counsel to the 2nd and 3rd defendants also moved their application for bail which was objected by the EFCC, irrespective of them enjoying administrative bail earlier granted to them by the commission.

Justice Anenih in her short ruling remanded them in the custody of the EFCC and adjourned till 10th December for ruling on their bail conditions.

