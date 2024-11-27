The Kano State Police Command has received a boost in its operational capacity with the delivery of 1,000 motorcycles aimed at improving response time and enhancing community security across the state.

The motorcycles, which were officially handed over at the Bompai Police Headquarters, are expected to significantly enhance the mobility and efficiency of officers in carrying out their duties.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Dogo Salman, expressed gratitude, stating that the motorcycles would play a crucial role in strengthening the command’s strategic partnerships and fostering community support.

The initiative was facilitated by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who reiterated that the gesture is part of efforts to support the Police in delivering on their mandate of protecting lives and property.

Advertisement

The Kano State Police Command has received a boost in its operational capacity with the delivery of 1,000 motorcycles aimed at improving response time and enhancing community security across the state.

The motorcycles, which were officially handed over at the Bompai Police Headquarters, are expected to significantly enhance the mobility and efficiency of officers in carrying out their duties.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Dogo Salman, expressed gratitude, stating that the motorcycles would play a crucial role in strengthening the command’s strategic partnerships and fostering community support.

The initiative was facilitated by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who reiterated that the gesture is part of efforts to support the Police in delivering on their mandate of protecting lives and property.

Advertisement

The Kano State Police Command has received a boost in its operational capacity with the delivery of 1,000 motorcycles aimed at improving response time and enhancing community security across the state.

The motorcycles, which were officially handed over at the Bompai Police Headquarters, are expected to significantly enhance the mobility and efficiency of officers in carrying out their duties.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Dogo Salman, expressed gratitude, stating that the motorcycles would play a crucial role in strengthening the command’s strategic partnerships and fostering community support.

The initiative was facilitated by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who reiterated that the gesture is part of efforts to support the Police in delivering on their mandate of protecting lives and property.

Advertisement

The Kano State Police Command has received a boost in its operational capacity with the delivery of 1,000 motorcycles aimed at improving response time and enhancing community security across the state.

The motorcycles, which were officially handed over at the Bompai Police Headquarters, are expected to significantly enhance the mobility and efficiency of officers in carrying out their duties.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Dogo Salman, expressed gratitude, stating that the motorcycles would play a crucial role in strengthening the command’s strategic partnerships and fostering community support.

The initiative was facilitated by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who reiterated that the gesture is part of efforts to support the Police in delivering on their mandate of protecting lives and property.

Advertisement

The Kano State Police Command has received a boost in its operational capacity with the delivery of 1,000 motorcycles aimed at improving response time and enhancing community security across the state.

The motorcycles, which were officially handed over at the Bompai Police Headquarters, are expected to significantly enhance the mobility and efficiency of officers in carrying out their duties.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Dogo Salman, expressed gratitude, stating that the motorcycles would play a crucial role in strengthening the command’s strategic partnerships and fostering community support.

The initiative was facilitated by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who reiterated that the gesture is part of efforts to support the Police in delivering on their mandate of protecting lives and property.

Advertisement

The Kano State Police Command has received a boost in its operational capacity with the delivery of 1,000 motorcycles aimed at improving response time and enhancing community security across the state.

The motorcycles, which were officially handed over at the Bompai Police Headquarters, are expected to significantly enhance the mobility and efficiency of officers in carrying out their duties.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Dogo Salman, expressed gratitude, stating that the motorcycles would play a crucial role in strengthening the command’s strategic partnerships and fostering community support.

The initiative was facilitated by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who reiterated that the gesture is part of efforts to support the Police in delivering on their mandate of protecting lives and property.

Advertisement

The Kano State Police Command has received a boost in its operational capacity with the delivery of 1,000 motorcycles aimed at improving response time and enhancing community security across the state.

The motorcycles, which were officially handed over at the Bompai Police Headquarters, are expected to significantly enhance the mobility and efficiency of officers in carrying out their duties.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Dogo Salman, expressed gratitude, stating that the motorcycles would play a crucial role in strengthening the command’s strategic partnerships and fostering community support.

The initiative was facilitated by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who reiterated that the gesture is part of efforts to support the Police in delivering on their mandate of protecting lives and property.

Advertisement

The Kano State Police Command has received a boost in its operational capacity with the delivery of 1,000 motorcycles aimed at improving response time and enhancing community security across the state.

The motorcycles, which were officially handed over at the Bompai Police Headquarters, are expected to significantly enhance the mobility and efficiency of officers in carrying out their duties.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Dogo Salman, expressed gratitude, stating that the motorcycles would play a crucial role in strengthening the command’s strategic partnerships and fostering community support.

The initiative was facilitated by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who reiterated that the gesture is part of efforts to support the Police in delivering on their mandate of protecting lives and property.