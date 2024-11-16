A former deputy governor of Ondo state and one of the candidates in today’s election, Mr Agboola Ajayi cast his ballot at unit 04, Ward 2 in Kiribo, Ese Odo local government area of Ondo state at about quarter to 11 this morning.

It took some time before he could be accredited with the BVAS machine.

Speaking with journalists after voting, Mr Ajayi said INEC needs to do more to conduct a credible election.

He complained about the slowness of the BVAS machine describing it as a ploy to discourage voters.

He also complained about vote buying which he said occurred in many polling units.

On the security situation, Mr Ajayi said they were up and doing but wondered why some military men have to be situated close to his house.