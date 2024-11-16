Electorate in Ogun State have complained about late distribution of electoral materials to most of the poling units across the state; as the State agent of the Peoples Democratic party raise the alarm on the number of collation sheets distributed.

TVC News Senior Reporter, Kazeem Olowe who is monitoring the exercise in Abeokuta reports that it has commenced but with issues around distribution of election.

He reports that as at 7.30am, the distribution continues despite that the exercise is expected to commence by 8am.

Some of the party agents available at that time say they were busy and could not speak to journalists about the situation but the agent of the Peoples Democratic party expressed concerns over distribution of two result sheets instead of one to polling units.

Attempts to get reaction from the electoral body proves abortive as no official was available to speak on the matter.

Moving around major areas in Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Obafemi Owode and Ewekoro local government areas poling officers and electoral materials were not seen as at 9.am but the security men were available.

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission Chairman during a press conference ahead of the exercise had assured residents of the state that the exercise will be seamless and that the body will be fair and transparent in the discharge of its duties.

