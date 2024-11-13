Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has presented a budget proposal of 390,028,277,740.00 before the State House of Assembly for consideration.

The appropriation bill christened budget of ‘sustainable growth and transformation ‘ has One N144,231,183,800.00 as capital expenditure and N245,797,093,940.00 as recurrent expenditure.

This year’s budget proposal is one hundred and seventeen billion higher than that of 2024 budget.

Advertisement

In his address, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun promised speedy consideration of the Budget proposal in the interest of the State.