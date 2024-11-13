The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has delivered a compelling convocation lecture at the Trenchard Hall, University of Ibadan, emphasising the integral role of citizens in the pursuit of national development.

During his address, the IGP underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between security agencies, the government and the citizens, stating that a stable and cooperative society is essential for sustainable growth.

In his lecture, the IGP called upon citizens to embrace their constitutional duties, urging them to foster a culture of integrity, patriotism, and civic engagement.

The IGP further highlighted that national development is not solely the responsibility of government officials or institutions but a unified effort that requires interdependence of security, governance and civic responsibility.

These three elements work together to create an environment where policies can be effectively implemented, peace is maintained, and democratic principles are upheld.

The IGP reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force towards the goal of national security, highlighting effective community policing as a model of partnership between citizens and law enforcement, which has aided in improving public safety and reducing crime by fostering trust and cooperation.

The IGP’s lecture serves as a crucial reminder that building a prosperous nation requires a collective effort, with each citizen playing an active role in shaping the future of the country, opening a pathway for a more inclusive approach to development that values communal input and action.

