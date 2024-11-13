At least 13 people lost their lives following a mining site collapse in Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

The tragic incident, which occurred on Saturday, was confirmed by Bassa LGA Chairman, Dr. Joshua Riti, who expressed profound sorrow over the high death toll.

The site, situated at the borders of Bassa, Jos South, and Jos North LGAs, has become a scene of mourning, especially for the Bassa community, where seven of the victims hailed from.

Dr. Riti described the victims as young people seeking a means of livelihood amid economic challenges in the country. “They went out to put their energies to good use to sustain and meet up with the current economic hardship in the country but met their untimely death,” he said, extending his condolences to the affected families.

The majority of the deceased were youths aged between 18 and 30, underscoring the tragedy’s impact on the community’s younger generation.