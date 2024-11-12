The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has responded to a viral video depicting Naira notes being lavishly sprayed at a wedding in Kano, held on Friday, October 24, 2024.

Initial accusations alleged the Naira abuse took place at the wedding of Mrs. Fauziya Danjuma Goje, daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje, with commentary from the public and even a respected national newspaper.

However, after reviewing the video, the EFCC clarified that the incident occurred not at Goje’s daughter’s wedding, but at the wedding dinner of Amina Babagana Zannah, daughter of Hajara Seidu Haruna, also known as Hafsat Gold Nigeria, CEO of Hafsat Jewellery Enterprise, which operates in Abuja, Kano, and Dubai.

Haruna confirmed that the Naira spraying took place at her daughter’s wedding, attributing the act to family members of the groom, Ibrahim Mohammad, who hails from Niger Republic.

Advertisement

In addition to the Naira notes, reports indicate that dollar bills were also used by the groom’s family in the celebration.

The EFCC has invited the groom, Mohammad, along with those involved in the currency spraying, to its headquarters in Abuja for questioning.

While acknowledging public support for its campaigns against Naira abuse, the EFCC emphasized its commitment to ensuring accurate investigations and protecting individuals from wrongful accusations.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to enforcing currency laws, assuring that offenders will face consequences, regardless of status.

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has responded to a viral video depicting Naira notes being lavishly sprayed at a wedding in Kano, held on Friday, October 24, 2024.

Initial accusations alleged the Naira abuse took place at the wedding of Mrs. Fauziya Danjuma Goje, daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje, with commentary from the public and even a respected national newspaper.

However, after reviewing the video, the EFCC clarified that the incident occurred not at Goje’s daughter’s wedding, but at the wedding dinner of Amina Babagana Zannah, daughter of Hajara Seidu Haruna, also known as Hafsat Gold Nigeria, CEO of Hafsat Jewellery Enterprise, which operates in Abuja, Kano, and Dubai.

Haruna confirmed that the Naira spraying took place at her daughter’s wedding, attributing the act to family members of the groom, Ibrahim Mohammad, who hails from Niger Republic.

Advertisement

In addition to the Naira notes, reports indicate that dollar bills were also used by the groom’s family in the celebration.

The EFCC has invited the groom, Mohammad, along with those involved in the currency spraying, to its headquarters in Abuja for questioning.

While acknowledging public support for its campaigns against Naira abuse, the EFCC emphasized its commitment to ensuring accurate investigations and protecting individuals from wrongful accusations.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to enforcing currency laws, assuring that offenders will face consequences, regardless of status.

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has responded to a viral video depicting Naira notes being lavishly sprayed at a wedding in Kano, held on Friday, October 24, 2024.

Initial accusations alleged the Naira abuse took place at the wedding of Mrs. Fauziya Danjuma Goje, daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje, with commentary from the public and even a respected national newspaper.

However, after reviewing the video, the EFCC clarified that the incident occurred not at Goje’s daughter’s wedding, but at the wedding dinner of Amina Babagana Zannah, daughter of Hajara Seidu Haruna, also known as Hafsat Gold Nigeria, CEO of Hafsat Jewellery Enterprise, which operates in Abuja, Kano, and Dubai.

Haruna confirmed that the Naira spraying took place at her daughter’s wedding, attributing the act to family members of the groom, Ibrahim Mohammad, who hails from Niger Republic.

Advertisement

In addition to the Naira notes, reports indicate that dollar bills were also used by the groom’s family in the celebration.

The EFCC has invited the groom, Mohammad, along with those involved in the currency spraying, to its headquarters in Abuja for questioning.

While acknowledging public support for its campaigns against Naira abuse, the EFCC emphasized its commitment to ensuring accurate investigations and protecting individuals from wrongful accusations.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to enforcing currency laws, assuring that offenders will face consequences, regardless of status.

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has responded to a viral video depicting Naira notes being lavishly sprayed at a wedding in Kano, held on Friday, October 24, 2024.

Initial accusations alleged the Naira abuse took place at the wedding of Mrs. Fauziya Danjuma Goje, daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje, with commentary from the public and even a respected national newspaper.

However, after reviewing the video, the EFCC clarified that the incident occurred not at Goje’s daughter’s wedding, but at the wedding dinner of Amina Babagana Zannah, daughter of Hajara Seidu Haruna, also known as Hafsat Gold Nigeria, CEO of Hafsat Jewellery Enterprise, which operates in Abuja, Kano, and Dubai.

Haruna confirmed that the Naira spraying took place at her daughter’s wedding, attributing the act to family members of the groom, Ibrahim Mohammad, who hails from Niger Republic.

Advertisement

In addition to the Naira notes, reports indicate that dollar bills were also used by the groom’s family in the celebration.

The EFCC has invited the groom, Mohammad, along with those involved in the currency spraying, to its headquarters in Abuja for questioning.

While acknowledging public support for its campaigns against Naira abuse, the EFCC emphasized its commitment to ensuring accurate investigations and protecting individuals from wrongful accusations.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to enforcing currency laws, assuring that offenders will face consequences, regardless of status.

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has responded to a viral video depicting Naira notes being lavishly sprayed at a wedding in Kano, held on Friday, October 24, 2024.

Initial accusations alleged the Naira abuse took place at the wedding of Mrs. Fauziya Danjuma Goje, daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje, with commentary from the public and even a respected national newspaper.

However, after reviewing the video, the EFCC clarified that the incident occurred not at Goje’s daughter’s wedding, but at the wedding dinner of Amina Babagana Zannah, daughter of Hajara Seidu Haruna, also known as Hafsat Gold Nigeria, CEO of Hafsat Jewellery Enterprise, which operates in Abuja, Kano, and Dubai.

Haruna confirmed that the Naira spraying took place at her daughter’s wedding, attributing the act to family members of the groom, Ibrahim Mohammad, who hails from Niger Republic.

Advertisement

In addition to the Naira notes, reports indicate that dollar bills were also used by the groom’s family in the celebration.

The EFCC has invited the groom, Mohammad, along with those involved in the currency spraying, to its headquarters in Abuja for questioning.

While acknowledging public support for its campaigns against Naira abuse, the EFCC emphasized its commitment to ensuring accurate investigations and protecting individuals from wrongful accusations.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to enforcing currency laws, assuring that offenders will face consequences, regardless of status.

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has responded to a viral video depicting Naira notes being lavishly sprayed at a wedding in Kano, held on Friday, October 24, 2024.

Initial accusations alleged the Naira abuse took place at the wedding of Mrs. Fauziya Danjuma Goje, daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje, with commentary from the public and even a respected national newspaper.

However, after reviewing the video, the EFCC clarified that the incident occurred not at Goje’s daughter’s wedding, but at the wedding dinner of Amina Babagana Zannah, daughter of Hajara Seidu Haruna, also known as Hafsat Gold Nigeria, CEO of Hafsat Jewellery Enterprise, which operates in Abuja, Kano, and Dubai.

Haruna confirmed that the Naira spraying took place at her daughter’s wedding, attributing the act to family members of the groom, Ibrahim Mohammad, who hails from Niger Republic.

Advertisement

In addition to the Naira notes, reports indicate that dollar bills were also used by the groom’s family in the celebration.

The EFCC has invited the groom, Mohammad, along with those involved in the currency spraying, to its headquarters in Abuja for questioning.

While acknowledging public support for its campaigns against Naira abuse, the EFCC emphasized its commitment to ensuring accurate investigations and protecting individuals from wrongful accusations.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to enforcing currency laws, assuring that offenders will face consequences, regardless of status.

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has responded to a viral video depicting Naira notes being lavishly sprayed at a wedding in Kano, held on Friday, October 24, 2024.

Initial accusations alleged the Naira abuse took place at the wedding of Mrs. Fauziya Danjuma Goje, daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje, with commentary from the public and even a respected national newspaper.

However, after reviewing the video, the EFCC clarified that the incident occurred not at Goje’s daughter’s wedding, but at the wedding dinner of Amina Babagana Zannah, daughter of Hajara Seidu Haruna, also known as Hafsat Gold Nigeria, CEO of Hafsat Jewellery Enterprise, which operates in Abuja, Kano, and Dubai.

Haruna confirmed that the Naira spraying took place at her daughter’s wedding, attributing the act to family members of the groom, Ibrahim Mohammad, who hails from Niger Republic.

Advertisement

In addition to the Naira notes, reports indicate that dollar bills were also used by the groom’s family in the celebration.

The EFCC has invited the groom, Mohammad, along with those involved in the currency spraying, to its headquarters in Abuja for questioning.

While acknowledging public support for its campaigns against Naira abuse, the EFCC emphasized its commitment to ensuring accurate investigations and protecting individuals from wrongful accusations.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to enforcing currency laws, assuring that offenders will face consequences, regardless of status.

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has responded to a viral video depicting Naira notes being lavishly sprayed at a wedding in Kano, held on Friday, October 24, 2024.

Initial accusations alleged the Naira abuse took place at the wedding of Mrs. Fauziya Danjuma Goje, daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje, with commentary from the public and even a respected national newspaper.

However, after reviewing the video, the EFCC clarified that the incident occurred not at Goje’s daughter’s wedding, but at the wedding dinner of Amina Babagana Zannah, daughter of Hajara Seidu Haruna, also known as Hafsat Gold Nigeria, CEO of Hafsat Jewellery Enterprise, which operates in Abuja, Kano, and Dubai.

Haruna confirmed that the Naira spraying took place at her daughter’s wedding, attributing the act to family members of the groom, Ibrahim Mohammad, who hails from Niger Republic.

Advertisement

In addition to the Naira notes, reports indicate that dollar bills were also used by the groom’s family in the celebration.

The EFCC has invited the groom, Mohammad, along with those involved in the currency spraying, to its headquarters in Abuja for questioning.

While acknowledging public support for its campaigns against Naira abuse, the EFCC emphasized its commitment to ensuring accurate investigations and protecting individuals from wrongful accusations.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to enforcing currency laws, assuring that offenders will face consequences, regardless of status.