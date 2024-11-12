The United States of America has announced a reward of $25,000 for anyone who could provide it with vital information that could lead to the arrest of Olalekan Abimbola Olawusi, a Nigerian, who is reportedly facing trial for the alleged murder of his own son.

According to a statement by Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Don Freeman, on the agency’s website, Olawusi is now listed among the 15 most wanted fugitives in the country.

Freeman revealed that Olawusi, who previously resided in Rhode Island, was initially arraigned on two counts: first-degree murder by inflicting bodily harm on a child and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The case began on April 3, 2017, when authorities found Olawusi’s three-month-old son with severe injuries.

Firefighters and police responded to the scene, and the child, who had 18 different injuries, was taken to the hospital, where signs of long-term abuse were identified.

Olawusi was subsequently arrested and charged on April 20, 2017, but he disappeared after being released on bail the same day.

Freeman added that the infant died six months after being hospitalised as a result of the injuries he had allegedly sustained from his father’s abuse which prompted the prosecuting department to include a murder charge in the ongoing trial.

He said: “A man wanted in Rhode Island on charges of murder, inflicting serious bodily injury to a child and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution has been added to the U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted fugitives list with an up to $25,000 reward being offered for information leading to his arrest.

The US Supervisory Deputy Marshall noted that after frantic efforts to locate Olawusi, it was discovered that he had fled the country on June 20, 2017, while stressing that further investigation revealed that he was receiving assistance from family members in Nigeria.

He added that the suspect has been placed on the wanted list because he could pose a danger to children and other members of the public and the US would deploy all its resources to ensure that he faces justice.