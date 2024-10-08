The Supreme Court has adjourned the suit filed by 16 state attorneys general challenging the establishment of the EFCC and the ICPC.

A seven-member panel led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji fixed October 22nd for hearing after taking arguments from 15 Attorneys General who joined in the suit.

Kogi State government was the sole plaintiff when the suit was filed in 2023.

Today 15 other attorneys general filed a motion for joiner which was allowed by the court.

