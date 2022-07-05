Kwara Police Confirms abduction of Chinese, death of Operative

pKwara state police command has confirmed killing of a police inspector and abduction of a Chinese expatriate at a quarry in Shao, Moro local government area of the state on Sunday.

It was gathered that the unknown gunmen also burnt the car allegedly used in the operation and disappeared into thin air.

Advertisement

It was also gathered that one other police operative, reportedly injured in the attack, is said to be receiving medical attention at an undisclosed location.

Confirming the incident, the Force Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said that ”the command is working round the clock to get the victim rescued and perpetrators apprehended.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the command is in a mourning mood over the killing of one of our operatives,” he added.

Advertisement

According to the spokesman, the Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, has set up a special investigation team to investigate the matter.

He said, “the people of Kwara State would be briefed accordingly of our progress please.”

Advertisement