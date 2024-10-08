The New Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Bala Mustapha, has resumed at the command’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

He promised to restore peace in the troubled local government areas through visibility policing, increased patrols and working with key stakeholders.

The promise to restore peace and order in the Local Government areas follows a Presidential Directive by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after a drama filled weekend leading to the conduct of Local Government elections in the State.

Advertisement

He replaced the former Commissioner of Police in the State, Rilwan Olatunji Disu, who is now the Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory.