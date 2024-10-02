The National Sugar Development Council, in collaboration with the House of Representatives Committee on Industry, has organised a 2-day workshop to promote self-sufficiency in sugar production and foster economic growth.

Data released by the National Sugar Development Council shows that Nigeria produces an average of 17,625 tons of sugar annually since 2012, ranking fourth in West Africa and 19th in Africa.

This workshop aims to create awareness about the impact and sustainability of sugar production, focusing on job creation, and regulating self-sufficiency.

Addressing Members of the council and Lawmakers, the Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council highlighted the importance of sugar production and opportunities for growth.

Chairman, House Committee on Industry commended the Council’s efforts in outlining key priorities for 2025 while assuring his full support.

The workshop brought together key players, experts, and policymakers to share knowledge, best practices, and innovative solutions for Nigeria’s sugar sector.