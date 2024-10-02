Earlier, TVC News brought you the report of Amarachi Okpokiri who was allegedly blinded and severely cut by her husband in Umueze in Umuahia North local government of Abia state.

The victim has now regained sight in one of her eyes as she continues her treatment following the assault.

The woman, Amarachi Okpokiri, is a survivor of a brutal assault by her husband.

The 38-year-old woman escaped going blind when her husband allegedly poked her in the eyes and gave her multiple cuts on the 25th of August, 2024.

After the incident, Wife of the Governor Priscilla Otti intervened assuring that Amarachi will receive the needed care.

In furtherance of the promise, the governor’s wife is at her uncle’s residence to see how she has fared so far.

With the victim’s husband still detained, residents are convinced that the actions shows the government is committed to justice and care for its citizens.