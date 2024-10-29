The National Rubber Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria has asked the Federal Government to put in place policies and decisions that will make the industry thrive and attractive for investors to explore.

Nigeria’s rubber industry was once a thriving sector, with rubber being the fourth most valuable agricultural export commodity in the 1960s and 1970s, after cocoa, groundnuts, and palm kernels.

However, the industry has experienced significant decline with challenges such as low productivity, inadequate infrastructure, and exploitation by Licensed Buyers due to the emergence of the petroleum industry.

Members of the National Rubber Producers, Processors and Marketers Association have express worry over the continuous decline of the industry, they are urging policymakers to implement supportive policies to revitalise the sector.

In 2017, the Natural rubber production in Nigeria was approximately 53,000 tonnes.

Stakeholders in the industry believe it has the potential to create employment opportunities and contribute to the country’s GDP.

The event is the 5th edition of the International trade fair of Odu’a Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture with focus on Harnessing Food Security Systems and Natural Resources for Sustainable Development and Wealth Creation.