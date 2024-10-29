The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has responded to the comments made by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, Remi Oseni, who claimed that the minister had misplaced his priorities over the state of roads across the country.

Last Thursday, the committee chairman accused the minister of neglecting his duty and priorities at an oversight meeting. Oseni emphasised that Umahi had “no plan for the nation.”

But the minister of works, Umahi, responded to the claims at a press briefing held at the Ministry headquarters on Monday in Abuja, he insists the lawmaker had not attained half of what he had achieved in life.

Umahi said he would not join issues with the lawmaker out of the respect he has for the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly.

The minister says the ministry have achieved over 85 per cent completion. And so when it publishes it, Mr Oseni should go and verify from contractors.

The minister also accused the rep member of representing the interest of aggrieved contractors affected by ongoing reforms in the ministry.

